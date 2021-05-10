TOM EATON | ACDP has given us a glimpse of what SA’s future might be. Lord help us!

The ruling party, founded on broad inclusivity, has not prepared us for a genuine multiparty democracy

You wouldn’t think Castle Milk Stout and the African Christian Democratic Party could combine to produce useful insights into the future of our democracy. But beer and those who claim to know the will of the Almighty often work in mysterious ways, and truly, they have revealed to us a vision.



To behold it fully, we must first go back to Saturday, which, it may surprise you to learn, was Ancestors Day in SA...