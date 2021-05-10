Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | ACDP has given us a glimpse of what SA’s future might be. Lord help us!

The ruling party, founded on broad inclusivity, has not prepared us for a genuine multiparty democracy

Tom Eaton Columnist
10 May 2021 - 20:07

You wouldn’t think Castle Milk Stout and the African Christian Democratic Party could combine to produce useful insights into the future of our democracy. But beer and those who claim to know the will of the Almighty often work in mysterious ways, and truly, they have revealed to us a vision.

To behold it fully, we must first go back to Saturday, which, it may surprise you to learn, was Ancestors Day in SA...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SA’s poor are excluded from inequality debate and at this rate will remain so Opinion & Analysis
  2. Say hello or waive goodbye? The life and death issue of Covid vaccine equity Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Agendas and egos threaten the vital Zulu monarchy Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | ACDP has given us a glimpse of what SA’s future might be. Lord help ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. In memory of Mahlangebi, Olady, Mamkhulu, Goglady, our rock Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Throw Survé into the Magashule mix and you get small men, big lies Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Maybe, just maybe, we can now suspend disbelief in Cyril’s new dawn Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Cyril liberates the truth: SA hasn’t got a government Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Stop the party, Cyril, because until there’s accountability it’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | If Cyril wasn’t lulling us to sleep, he was stating the bleeding ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. TOM EATON | Be a sport, Danny, and make it your goal to spare us huge ... Opinion & Analysis
X