Opinion & Analysis

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | For SAA to fly, it needs pros in the cockpit, government in economy class

Airlines are gobbling up its routes, but hopefully lessons have been learnt and our once-proud carrier will take off soon

Caiphus Kgosana Executive editor: opinions and analysis
11 May 2021 - 19:47

I was recently invited to Victoria Falls to see the work of a tenacious black female entrepreneur who has opened a five-star boutique hotel in the prime resort town. They desperately need tourists back marvelling at those majestic falls on the mighty Zambezi.

For its flaws, the Zimbabwean government is doing right by the small town. It kick-started that country’s vaccination programme there and now all its 50,000 inhabitants have been vaccinated, making Victoria Falls the first town in the world to achieve herd immunity. They are using the Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, and have so far inoculated close to 500,000 people across the country. That’s fewer than 5% of the population. Locals get the vaccine free, but the government has opened it up to foreigners who are willing to pay $70 (about R980) a jab. I was tempted. Dr Zweli Mkhize, please get your act together...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The #JerusalemaDanceChallenge showed how Pan African styles can be forged Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | By asking for public help, Mchunu is passing the buck Opinion & Analysis
  3. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | For SAA to fly, it needs pros in the cockpit, government in ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Back to Stalingrad: the long Cyril-Ace war has only just begun Opinion & Analysis
  5. TONY LEON | Be worried, ANC. You’ve failed on jabs and jobs and the local polls ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody

Related articles

  1. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | In parliament, higher education isn’t necessary, logic and ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | SADC is fiddling while Moz burns. It’s a disgrace Opinion & Analysis
  3. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Alcohol isn’t the problem, the ANC government is Opinion & Analysis
  4. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | With no political protection, Mkhwebane’s days are numbered Opinion & Analysis
  5. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Peter Matlare once gave us a taste of prosperity, then ... Opinion & Analysis
X