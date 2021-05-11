CAIPHUS KGOSANA | For SAA to fly, it needs pros in the cockpit, government in economy class

Airlines are gobbling up its routes, but hopefully lessons have been learnt and our once-proud carrier will take off soon

I was recently invited to Victoria Falls to see the work of a tenacious black female entrepreneur who has opened a five-star boutique hotel in the prime resort town. They desperately need tourists back marvelling at those majestic falls on the mighty Zambezi.



For its flaws, the Zimbabwean government is doing right by the small town. It kick-started that country’s vaccination programme there and now all its 50,000 inhabitants have been vaccinated, making Victoria Falls the first town in the world to achieve herd immunity. They are using the Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, and have so far inoculated close to 500,000 people across the country. That’s fewer than 5% of the population. Locals get the vaccine free, but the government has opened it up to foreigners who are willing to pay $70 (about R980) a jab. I was tempted. Dr Zweli Mkhize, please get your act together...