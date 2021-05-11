The #JerusalemaDanceChallenge showed how Pan African styles can be forged

Aesthetics, improvisation and freedom of expression in the dance have raised a more conscious concept of Africanity

A year has passed since an Angolan dance troupe called Fenómenos do Semba released a video of themselves dancing in a courtyard in Luanda to the South African hit song Jerusalema by Master KG.



With more than 16 million YouTube clicks, the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge swept the planet as social media users posted their own versions of the dance...