TONY LEON | Be worried, ANC. You’ve failed on jabs and jobs and the local polls loom
No party can afford to be complacent at election time, as the collapse of Labour in the UK graphically proves
11 May 2021 - 18:17
Local elections anywhere can often lead to false readings of the national picture.
Such an error here in the local government polls in 2016 prefigured the national decline of the DA three years later in the general election in 2019...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.