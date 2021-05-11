TONY LEON | Be worried, ANC. You’ve failed on jabs and jobs and the local polls loom

No party can afford to be complacent at election time, as the collapse of Labour in the UK graphically proves

Local elections anywhere can often lead to false readings of the national picture.



Such an error here in the local government polls in 2016 prefigured the national decline of the DA three years later in the general election in 2019...