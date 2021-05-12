EDITORIAL | The choice is Ace’s. Will he choose the frying pan or the fire?

Magashule has been rejected by all but a motley crew. His next move will demonstrate how tactical he is

The saying “when days are dark, friends are few” must be ringing in Ace Magashule’s head after his suspension as secretary-general of the ANC, which was followed by an order to apologise or face consequences.



The ruling party is, of course, in uncharted waters and it is evidently trying to traverse its challenges with discernible circumspection — what with local government elections around the corner. Magashule too must be having endless internal conversations about the latest turn of events, including how he seems to cut a lonely figure at this critical time in his political life...