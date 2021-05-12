BOOK TALK

JENNIFER PLATT | Print, audio or e? Reading is reading, but there are differences

Reading books on a phone or tablet just isn’t the same as print, but at least audio books take the fight out of flight

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

Lately, I’ve been asked quite a few times if I read electronic or printed books. This question always surprises me because I thought this was answered a few years ago. The answer being another question: “Does it really matter?”



I thought reading was reading. Whether it’s listening to an audiobook, downloading an e-book or buying a physical copy, it does not make a difference. Or does it?..