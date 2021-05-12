BOOK TALK
JENNIFER PLATT | Print, audio or e? Reading is reading, but there are differences
Reading books on a phone or tablet just isn’t the same as print, but at least audio books take the fight out of flight
12 May 2021 - 20:01
Lately, I’ve been asked quite a few times if I read electronic or printed books. This question always surprises me because I thought this was answered a few years ago. The answer being another question: “Does it really matter?”
I thought reading was reading. Whether it’s listening to an audiobook, downloading an e-book or buying a physical copy, it does not make a difference. Or does it?..
