Opinion & Analysis

BOOK TALK

JENNIFER PLATT | Print, audio or e? Reading is reading, but there are differences

Reading books on a phone or tablet just isn’t the same as print, but at least audio books take the fight out of flight

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor
12 May 2021 - 20:01

Lately, I’ve been asked quite a few times if I read electronic or printed books. This question always surprises me because I thought this was answered a few years ago. The answer being another question: “Does it really matter?”

I thought reading was reading. Whether it’s listening to an audiobook, downloading an e-book or buying a physical copy, it does not make a difference. Or does it?..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | What next? The post office is bullying its way back into the ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JENNIFER PLATT | Print, audio or e? Reading is reading, but there are ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | To end the mess SA is in, we must understand what caused it Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | The choice is Ace’s. Will he choose the frying pan or the fire? Opinion & Analysis
  5. The #JerusalemaDanceChallenge showed how Pan African styles can be forged Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody

Related articles

  1. JENNIFER PLATT | If you loved it the first time around, chase that feeling again Opinion & Analysis
  2. JENNIFER PLATT | Throw a thriller at me any time, especially one by CJ Tudor Opinion & Analysis
  3. JENNIFER PLATT | And the Oscar goes to ... Jessica Bruder Opinion & Analysis
  4. JENNIFER PLATT | As much as slavery is a sin, so are claims of ignorance Opinion & Analysis
X