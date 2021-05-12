Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | What next? The post office is bullying its way back into the delivery game

The SA Post Office’s partnership with Wish promises parcels will be delivered 50% faster. That could mean anything

Tom Eaton Columnist
12 May 2021 - 20:01

My relationship with the SA Post Office is the polar opposite of an ANC voter’s relationship with their party: I always believe the SAPO will screw up, and then it goes and does its job efficiently and honestly.

Indeed, my household’s recent experience of the SAPO has been so good that I sometimes find myself victim-blaming when I hear about lost or stolen parcels or Christmas cards arriving in May...

