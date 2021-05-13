A WORD IN THE HAND: HYPHEN
SUE DE GROOT | A longforgotten motherinlaw? Uncalledfor behaviour? Nothing a hyphen can’t fix
A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd
13 May 2021 - 20:26
“I’m going to go through this with a fine-toothed comb,” my supervisor e-mailed me about my long-overdue philosophy thesis.
“Great,” I replied, at the same time feeling somewhat floored at the expanse of self-ignorance his words revealed to me. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.