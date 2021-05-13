A WORD IN THE HAND: HYPHEN

SUE DE GROOT | A longforgotten motherinlaw? Uncalledfor behaviour? Nothing a hyphen can’t fix

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

“I’m going to go through this with a fine-toothed comb,” my supervisor e-mailed me about my long-overdue philosophy thesis.



“Great,” I replied, at the same time feeling somewhat floored at the expanse of self-ignorance his words revealed to me. ..