Effort of will is needed, once more, to ride out this wave

We must all exercise self-control and selflessness as SA approaches a third upsurge of Covid-19 infections

With the news of patient zero on March 5 last year, there was a sense of cautious anxiety as we began to plan for the worst and develop mitigating policies and protocols. As the school nurse, heading up the St John’s College sanatorium, I was approached by our compliance manager to be part of our Covid-19 management team, which also comprised representatives from the sixth form, college, preparatory and pre-preparatory schools, and the sports department.



Having a coordinating body was crucial to make sure we all remained abreast of the latest information, were able to align our responses to medical and governmental advice and regulations, and were able to communicate effectively with our pupils, staff, parents and government departments...