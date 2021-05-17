EDITORIAL | Hlophe should not be in charge of Mkhwebane’s impeachment case

He knows full well that if he is booted out after his own looming hearing, it will besmirch any ruling on public protector

If all goes according to plan, Western Cape judge president John Hlophe will be presiding over public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s legal bid aimed at preventing her impeachment. Whose plan? one might ask, and that would be a very relevant question.



For let us not forget who Hlophe is: the Western Cape judge president, accused in 2008 by Constitutional Court judges of trying to sway them to hand down a judgment in favour of former president Jacob Zuma, who incidentally had his own court appearance for corruption again on Monday (which was postponed because he wants the state prosecutor to recuse himself). ..