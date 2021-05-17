Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Hlophe should not be in charge of Mkhwebane’s impeachment case

He knows full well that if he is booted out after his own looming hearing, it will besmirch any ruling on public protector

17 May 2021 - 19:57

If all goes according to plan, Western Cape judge president John Hlophe will be presiding over public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s legal bid aimed at preventing her impeachment. Whose plan? one might ask, and that would be a very relevant question.

For let us not forget who Hlophe is: the Western Cape judge president, accused in 2008 by Constitutional Court judges of trying to sway them to hand down a judgment in favour of former president Jacob Zuma, who incidentally had his own court appearance for corruption again on Monday (which was postponed because he wants the state prosecutor to recuse himself). ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Outdated, draconian, sexist: why apartheid laws are facing the chop Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Hlophe should not be in charge of Mkhwebane’s impeachment case Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Whichever way you vax it, most people will eventually get the needle Opinion & Analysis
  4. IWAZI MASEKU | Internet shutdowns are human rights violations Opinion & Analysis
  5. Effort of will is needed, once more, to ride out this wave Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Hlophe’s day of reckoning is long overdue Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Bongo case: NPA must finish what it started Opinion & Analysis
  3. PAUL HOFFMAN | Be gone, John: the JSC has a duty to get rid of Hlophe Opinion & Analysis
  4. Nothing disallows judges from discussing the law, Hlophe tells tribunal News
  5. Infamous words in isiZulu examined as judge Hlophe misconduct hearing starts News
X