TOM EATON | Whichever way you vax it, most people will eventually get the needle

In this frenetic age suspicions are understandable, but when people see there is little to fear, they’ll come around

Tom Eaton Columnist
17 May 2021 - 19:57

Is it likely? No. But could it happen? Could SA vaccinate five million elderly South Africans in the next six weeks? If private healthcare companies flex their huge muscles, and Eskom keeps the coal dry, and Ace Magashule doesn’t suspend Jacob Zuma’s trial by suspending himself into the courtroom by his suspenders to snatch up Number One and bounce him away to freedom, then ... maybe?

I’m hedging, I know, but if the cautiously upbeat noises from the private sector are any indication, health minister Zweli Mkhize’s target might not be pure science fiction...

