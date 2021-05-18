Opinion & Analysis

CLAIRE KEETON | Three times lucky: how I got a triple dose of AstraZeneca

I have come a long way from taking my first jab when scientists still hoped for a vaccine that was at least 50% efficacious

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
18 May 2021 - 19:52

Three times lucky. That’s how I feel after getting my third shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine, as a volunteer in a Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial at UCT on World Vaccine Day, May 18.

The trial visit started at 8am on Tuesday, with the usual health checks and a Covid-19 test. By 8.30am I am in suspense, waiting while research sister Londiwe Ndlovu runs a pen down a list of hundreds of numbers on stapled sheets...

