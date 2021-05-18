Durban tries to save the planet, but its poor live in another world

City is one of 100 committed to climate action plans that will turn Paris Agreement into on-the-ground reality

After heavy rains swept away Nomandla Nqanula’s tin shack two years ago, she would pray whenever she saw clouds gathering over the fast-growing Quarry Road informal settlement in Durban.



But these days, a WhatsApp group on her smartphone pings with flood warnings, and another city-designed app reminds her and 14 other residents to monitor flooding risks and river pollution near her home...