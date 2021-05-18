Opinion & Analysis

Durban tries to save the planet, but its poor live in another world

City is one of 100 committed to climate action plans that will turn Paris Agreement into on-the-ground reality

18 May 2021 - 19:48 By Kim Harrisberg

After heavy rains swept away Nomandla Nqanula’s tin shack two years ago, she would pray whenever she saw clouds gathering over the fast-growing Quarry Road informal settlement in Durban.

But these days, a WhatsApp group on her smartphone pings with flood warnings, and another city-designed app reminds her and 14 other residents to monitor flooding risks and river pollution near her home...

