Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | It’s a vicious, dangerous cycle as strikes close vaccine rollout in Bloem

While the strikers have valid grievances, their actions are putting those in desperate need of care in harm’s way

18 May 2021 - 19:47

Keeping a close eye on the second day of the national vaccine rollout, this time in Pietermartitzburg, health minister Zweli Mkhize seemed to be underplaying the alarm bells sounding in Bloemfontein.

The vaccinations at the Royal Showgrounds in the KwaZulu-Natal city provided the perfect photo opportunity. But 555km west of Pietermaritzburg, photos coming out of Mangaung revealed some inopportune moments. As healthcare workers and the elderly eagerly reported for their long-awaited jab in the judicial capital, service delivery protests erupted. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. CLAIRE KEETON | Three times lucky: how I got a triple dose of AstraZeneca Opinion & Analysis
  2. Durban tries to save the planet, but its poor live in another world Opinion & Analysis
  3. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Taxis and taxes and never the twain shall meet Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | It’s a vicious, dangerous cycle as strikes close vaccine rollout in ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. Outdated, draconian, sexist: why apartheid laws are facing the chop Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Hlophe should not be in charge of Mkhwebane’s impeachment case Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | If SA protects it citizens, it protects its police too Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | The choice is Ace’s. Will he choose the frying pan or the fire? Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | By asking for public help, Mchunu is passing the buck Opinion & Analysis
X