EDITORIAL | It’s a vicious, dangerous cycle as strikes close vaccine rollout in Bloem
While the strikers have valid grievances, their actions are putting those in desperate need of care in harm’s way
18 May 2021 - 19:47
Keeping a close eye on the second day of the national vaccine rollout, this time in Pietermartitzburg, health minister Zweli Mkhize seemed to be underplaying the alarm bells sounding in Bloemfontein.
The vaccinations at the Royal Showgrounds in the KwaZulu-Natal city provided the perfect photo opportunity. But 555km west of Pietermaritzburg, photos coming out of Mangaung revealed some inopportune moments. As healthcare workers and the elderly eagerly reported for their long-awaited jab in the judicial capital, service delivery protests erupted. ..
