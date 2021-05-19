EDITORIAL | Stop stalling: e-tolls axe can no longer hover overhead

It would be outright unfair and unacceptable to keep South Africans stuck in limbo

Much like the sound of Tell-tale Heart, the sound of the clock fast ticking against Fikile Mbalula must be growing louder. The transport minister on May 6 promised that “in the next two weeks (https://www.timeslive.co.za/politics/2021-05-06-mbalula-promises-solution-to-gauteng-e-tolls-saga-in-two-weeks/)” and “before we table our budget vote speech” South Africans would have an answer to the ongoing e-tolls saga.



Thursday, May 20, is exactly two weeks – and his budget vote speech is scheduled for Friday, May 21. The time is fast running out...