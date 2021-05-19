JONATHAN JANSEN | At the tail-end of Covid-19, closing schools is not an option

What we need is vigilance because a sense of normalcy is vital for pupils’ and teachers’ wellbeing

At the height of the pandemic and in near total isolation, our small group of about 10 childhood friends held a weekly Zoom meeting to connect, encourage and share concerns. We would take turns to present a perspective on the enveloping crisis. A doctor friend spoke about lessons from the history of pandemics and a coach about drawing on our inner resources, that type of thing. At one of those sessions, to underline the realness of the Covid-19 crisis, I made the point that by the end of the year one of us could be gone. Ours was an older group (50s and early 60s), with a fair spread of comorbidities and a few working in health professions. By the end of the year, one of the most gifted members of our small group was gone, succumbing to Covid-19. It was heartbreaking, but predictable, given the deadliness of this viral pandemic...