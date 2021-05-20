EDITORIAL | Timing is everything for voter registration turnout

Though it has always been neglected by major political parties, local government is an important sphere of governance

While the decision by the Independent Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to review whether the current conditions are conducive to free and fair elections must be welcomed, its timing could have a chilling effect on voter registration turnout.



IEC chief executive Sy Mamabolo announced in parliament over a month ago that it will conduct only one voter registration weekend for this year’s municipal elections because its budget was cut by about R35m. That weekend takes place over July 17 and 18. Another smaller registration drive is happening this coming weekend for by-elections on June 30 in wards in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Northern Cape and Western Cape. ..