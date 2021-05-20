TOM EATON | At the end of the day, Sisulu’s desperation was the true influencer

Someone thought it would be a good idea to get some young people on Twitter to hype up the minister’s budget speech

If you were feeling particularly unkind, you could argue politicians and online influencers are a match made in heaven: both pretend to be something they’re not, impress the easily impressed and get paid for it.



Certainly, there seemed to be a meeting of minds this week when someone on Lindiwe Sisulu’s team thought it would be a good idea to get some minor influencers to hype up the human settlement minister’s budget speech...