‘A lonely and brutal journey’: watching my mom battle her mental health issues

Ziphozihle Ntlanganiso breaks the stigma surrounding the haunting reality of mental health

Mental health has increasingly come under the spotlight as South Africans continue to navigate their way through the Covid-19 pandemic and its perils.



More and more South Africans are starting to speak out about debilitating conditions that have impacted their lives. One such person is Ziphozihle Ntlanganiso, a senior private client consultant for a global immigration law firm and active member of the UN Generation Equity Working Group, who has laid bare her journey of being raised by a mother who has battled mental health issues for many years. Ntlanganiso hopes that by telling her story, she is able to contribute to efforts to eradicating stigma around mental health conditions...