DAPHNE MASHILE-NKOSI | SA on a hiding to nothing if economic sabotage not tackled

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, occasionally, strongly condemned pirates who terrorise construction sites in SA, illegally demanding a share of the stake.

In his February 2020 state of the nation address (Sona), Ramaphosa announced the formation of “specialised units” comprising of the police and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to confront “crimes of economic disruption” by those who “extort money from construction and other businesses”. In some instances they demand no less than 30% of the value of contracts.

Alongside corruption and malfeasance, such criminality is part of a nationwide, low-intensity economic sabotage campaign. The culprits are not in the least interested in seeing the projects through from start to finish. They mobilise the unemployed — the youth in particular — and threaten people to benefit unduly and to the detriment of businesses that have invested inordinate amounts of money and communities that stand to benefit from that investment.

Having initially targeted only government-sponsored projects, the criminals now have their sights on private sector-funded projects. Surely private, public and other development projects ought to benefit communities. Business should endeavour to see to it that they do because it’s the right thing to do and in their interests.

However, there is everything wrong, in fact criminal, with a few elites unduly enriching themselves and, in the process, abusing members of communities who are inclined to listen to confidence tricksters believing their lives will change for the better.

In the Northern Cape, for example, there have been incidents where local politicians actively mobilise for the obstruction of production or outrightly prevent projects from commencing or proceeding to extract bribes from companies. Businesses that acquiesce to such criminal demands will find that the beast has an insatiable appetite.

These predatory machinations become more ferocious and obnoxious when the company representatives are women. Invariably, the beast of patriarchy cannot control the manifestation of its ugliest side.

What does all this tell us?

The triple challenge of poverty, inequality and unemployment is a mammoth one off which government and business dare not take their eyes if we are to secure a stable and peaceful future. There is no alternative or shortcut to addressing the challenge than an upward economic growth trajectory, which can only come from sustained investment in the economy, supported by an array of complimentary and enabling public policies.

Political parties have a responsibility to capacitate their local leadership and, by extension, local government structures. Local political leaders should improve their understanding of the workings of the economy to act as the catalysts they are supposed to be for local economic development.