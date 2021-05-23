JAMES OATWAY | From above: Johannesburg during lockdown

During the past year, my duty as a photojournalist has been to document the Covid-19 pandemic and its effects on the people of SA. I often try to approach stories a bit differently and so I decided to supplement my usual photographic coverage with drone footage. I thought that, from up there, the device’s camera might provide some interesting and unusual perspectives.

In response to the outbreak of Covid-19, the government imposed a strict lockdown, which was eased only gradually. Initially, people were ordered not to leave their homes unless it was to buy basics or medical supplies. The army and the police enforced the lockdown, often with violent consequences.