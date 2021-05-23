JUSTICE MALALA | The ANC has sold SA’s future for a few tawdry trinkets

The Zondo commission’s revelations have shown us all what a twisted and sick society we have become

I have said this before but it’s worth repeating: the Zondo commission of inquiry has been worth every single cent we have spent on it. If we were to be asked to double the money we have spent so far, I would happily agree. Now, and after this commission has wrapped up its work, we cannot say we did not know. We cannot say we were not told about the illicit money bags and the kickbacks and the cabinet appointments.



Listening to the comprehensive testimony of an insider like Norma Gigaba (Mngoma), for example, tells you exactly who people like her former husband Malusi Gigaba, the former finance minister, worked for...