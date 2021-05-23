WENDY KNOWLER | Be a fraud, very a fraud: beware of credit impersonators out there

To avoid a nightmare like one reader suffered, it’s a good idea to register with the SA Fraud Prevention Service

As a proof of identity, a green book or card does a terrible job of protecting us from impersonation fraud.



Incidence of this crime quadrupled in 2020, so more South Africans than ever have had an impersonator go on a merry spending spree in their name, leaving them with massive debt and nothing to show for it, except for a financially debilitating “blacklisting” on their credit profile...