EDITORIAL | Mosimane and the beautiful game deserve better than this ugliness
The disgraceful scenes at Lucas Moripe Stadium point to a problem bigger than just Pitso Mosimane and Sundowns
24 May 2021 - 19:18
Surely no-one actually believes Mamelodi Sundowns will be falling over themselves to track down the hooligans who abused former coach Pitso Mosimane at the weekend.
It is unlikely the club will move heaven and earth to get to the bottom of the sickening events that saw Mosimane humiliated by a gang clad in the Brazilians’ colours. ..
