TOM EATON | Yes, the DA could try harder, but SA’s real devils wear Prada

Why is our army of tweeters focusing on the DA while overlooking scandals surrounding Zweli Mkhize and the Gigabas?

It was surreal, even by the partisan, histrionic standards of social media. The health minister had just been drawn into an apparent corruption scandal at least twice as large as Sarafina 2. Norma Mngoma, estranged wife of Malusi Gigaba, had gone full Marie Antoinette at the Zondo commission. But it was the DA that was being pummelled on social media for holding an online rally.



According to the Scorpio investigative team, the state allegedly paid R90m to pals of Zweli Mkhize to do, you know, like, stuff, including R3.6m to get him onto the SABC to announce the second wave of Covid-19. That is, to appear on the state’s own broadcaster and do the job we pay him to do...