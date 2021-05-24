WILLIAM GUMEDE | After 54 years of misrule in Togo, the Gnassingbé dynasty has got to go

The West African country’s president Faure Gnassingbé has many human right violations to answer for

Togo’s first woman prime minister, Victoire Tomegah-Dogbé, appointed late last year, has her work cut out dealing with the country’s autocratic President Faure Gnassingbé, who has led Africa’s longest ruling family dynasty with an iron fist.



Tomegah-Dogbe was appointed as prime minister in September last year after Gnassingbé won a one-sided election, in which he suppressed opposition candidates, the media and civil society. The election extended his then 15-year rule. ..