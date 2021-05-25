African Americans are building real Freedom they can feel and live in

A group of families is planning a black-founded town to escape from pervasive racism in the US

Haunted by the Covid-19 pandemic’s disproportionate impact on black people and reports of police violence against their community, a group of families in the southern state of Georgia have banded together to create a town called Freedom.



“We were watching the murders of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and all of the other people we can name,” said Ashley Scott, one of the effort’s organisers, referring to black victims of police violence killed last year...