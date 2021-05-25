EDITORIAL | Covid has once again exposed disparity between haves and have-nots

Inequity in global health is one of the biggest injustices of our era, and Africa is once more on the wrong side of the divide

When Covid-19 first began spreading death and disease, there was a sense that, for once, the global narrative would see a flipping of the script: Maybe this time Africa wasn’t going to be cast in the role of the underdog.



The numbers held steady on the continent in those early days, and theories grew wings. Perhaps we were being saved from the mayhem because, at the inception of the pandemic, it was still summer here and the virus didn’t like the heat...