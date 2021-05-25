Opinion & Analysis

OBITUARY | The sun has set on Stan Sangweni. Let it rise on his challenge

The ANC stalwart said he dreamed of the day corruption was banished and poverty and hunger were no more

25 May 2021 - 19:23 By Chris Barron

Prof Stanislaus (Stan) Sangweni, who has died at the age of 87, used senior positions he held in the UN in the 1970s and 1980s as a cover for clandestine missions he carried out for the ANC in exile.

Sangweni, who helped restructure the postapartheid Public Service Commission and became its first chairperson, was an intellectual by training and disposition, who said his involvement as a freedom fighter was “accidental”...

