Opinion & Analysis

TONY LEON | Have you no sense of decency, Mkhize? Oh, how a mighty reputation has fallen

SA’s health department has been accused of ‘shocking looting’, yet the man at its helm remains in his scrubs

Tony Leon Columnist
25 May 2021 - 19:19

Eventually, after four years of unchecked recklessness which not even popular US president Dwight Esienhower could interdict, US senator Joseph McCarthy was undone by one killer question.

He provided posterity with the synonym for scapegoating individuals for disloyalty usually involving communism, and in his case for making often unsubstantiated  accusations involving the so-called “Red Scare”. He destroyed many careers and ruined lives...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. OBITUARY | The sun has set on Stan Sangweni. Let it rise on his challenge Opinion & Analysis
  2. African Americans are building real Freedom they can feel and live in Opinion & Analysis
  3. TONY LEON | Have you no sense of decency, Mkhize? Oh, how a mighty reputation ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Covid has once again exposed disparity between haves and have-nots Opinion & Analysis
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | After 54 years of misrule in Togo, the Gnassingbé dynasty has ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 2 : Love of the game

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Yes, the DA could try harder, but SA’s real devils wear Prada Opinion & Analysis
  2. SA-born billionaire is a man with a plan to solve Africa’s vaccine shortage News
  3. SA records 2,300 new Covid-19 cases as positivity rate passes 10% South Africa
  4. Jab-funding plan on the cards Business
X