TONY LEON | Have you no sense of decency, Mkhize? Oh, how a mighty reputation has fallen

SA’s health department has been accused of ‘shocking looting’, yet the man at its helm remains in his scrubs

Eventually, after four years of unchecked recklessness which not even popular US president Dwight Esienhower could interdict, US senator Joseph McCarthy was undone by one killer question.



He provided posterity with the synonym for scapegoating individuals for disloyalty usually involving communism, and in his case for making often unsubstantiated accusations involving the so-called “Red Scare”. He destroyed many careers and ruined lives...