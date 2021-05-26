EDITORIAL | Denials don’t cut it this time, Zweli Mkhize. It’s time to step aside

Sir, we suggest you set up another press conference where you will finally do the honourable thing

At 4.51am on Wednesday morning, an alert came through from the ministry of health informing journalists that minister Zweli Mkhize would be holding a press conference to address controversy over a dodgy R150m communications contract that went to a company called Digital Vibes.



A series of in-depth investigations by Daily Maverick (https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/article/2021-05-23-exposed-dohs-r150m-digital-vibes-scandal-zweli-mkhize-associates-charged-millions-for-covid-19-media-briefings/) has revealed how Mkhize’s erstwhile spokesperson and personal friend Tahera Mather and former personal assistant Naadirah Mitha had personally benefited as paid consultants to the obscure company that scored a tender to render communication services in respect of the National Health Insurance (NHI) and, later, the fight against Covid-19. About R90m of the R150m was channelled to entities linked to Mather, Mitha, their family members and associates...