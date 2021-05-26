Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Denials don’t cut it this time, Zweli Mkhize. It’s time to step aside

Sir, we suggest you set up another press conference where you will finally do the honourable thing

26 May 2021 - 20:03

At 4.51am on Wednesday morning, an alert came through from the ministry of health informing journalists that minister Zweli Mkhize would be holding a press conference to address controversy over a dodgy R150m communications contract that went to a company called Digital Vibes.

A series of in-depth investigations by Daily Maverick (https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/article/2021-05-23-exposed-dohs-r150m-digital-vibes-scandal-zweli-mkhize-associates-charged-millions-for-covid-19-media-briefings/) has revealed how Mkhize’s erstwhile spokesperson and personal friend Tahera Mather and former personal assistant Naadirah Mitha had personally benefited as paid consultants to the obscure company that scored a tender to render communication services in respect of the National Health Insurance (NHI) and, later, the fight against Covid-19. About R90m of the R150m was channelled to entities linked to Mather, Mitha, their family members and associates...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Denials don’t cut it this time, Zweli Mkhize. It’s time to step ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | ‘Consequence management’? It’s just hot air as long as Mkhize ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | ANC defies laws of time and space, but luckily facts don’t atrophy Opinion & Analysis
  4. JENNIFER PLATT | Don’t know Gary Stu from Murray Sue? It’s OK, you’re still ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. ‘Like a Rubik’s Cube’: the work that goes into luring staff back into the office Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Mosimane and the beautiful game deserve better than this ugliness Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Covid has once again exposed disparity between haves and have-nots Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Mob justice can never be condoned but communities deserve to feel ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Timing is everything for voter registration turnout Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Stop stalling: e-tolls axe can no longer hover overhead Opinion & Analysis
X