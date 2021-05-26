‘Like a Rubik’s Cube’: the work that goes into luring staff back into the office
These are some of the changes workers should expect to find when they return to the workplace
26 May 2021 - 19:57
Masked, desk-bound and unable to recognise their colleagues in a lift, people are starting to return to offices in cities around the world where the pandemic is receding. Many will find their offices transformed, too.
In the challenge to make offices both Covid-safe and attractive places to work, firms have been experimenting with working arrangements and space while employees toiled at home. Some gave up floor space to adjust to less rigid schedules, others introduced movable walls to create flexible areas. Many installed safety innovations such as touchless lifts and worked to improve air quality...
