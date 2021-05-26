TOM EATON | ANC defies laws of time and space, but luckily facts don’t atrophy
Jacob Zuma and the health ministry managed to buy time this week, but so did journalists
26 May 2021 - 19:58
In the centre of Pietermaritzburg there stands a miracle of physics and philosophy: Schrödinger’s Podium, an object that raises the praise singers of Jacob Zuma high above the street and yet simultaneously allows them to prostrate themselves as low as any self-respecting South African can grovel.
The courtiers trotting up and down its steps, however, don’t seem to understand its phenomenal qualities. Instead, they are using those reality-bending boards simply as a makeshift stage on which to perform their wretched little morality play: “Msholozi (Long May He Cause The Rains To Come) Is The Victim Of A Plot”...
