OPINION | Defiance be damned: Zuma, Myeni and co must be held accountable
For the sake of SA’s future, they need to be shown in no uncertain terms that they are not untouchable
27 May 2021 - 20:49
Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni’s attitude towards the state capture inquiry, where she is heavily implicated, has been downright defiant and lawless.
This a stance she has adopted deliberately because she knows nothing will happen to her...
