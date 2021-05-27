Opinion & Analysis

OPINION | Defiance be damned: Zuma, Myeni and co must be held accountable

For the sake of SA’s future, they need to be shown in no uncertain terms that they are not untouchable

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
27 May 2021 - 20:49

Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni’s attitude towards the state capture inquiry, where she is heavily implicated, has been downright defiant and lawless.

This a stance she has adopted deliberately because she knows nothing will happen to her...

