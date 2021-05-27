Opinion & Analysis

A WORD IN THE HAND: COMATOSE

SUE DE GROOT | What Americans do to English has always drug me down

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times
27 May 2021 - 20:47

I’m expecting a shower of molten-hot meteorites to land on my head when I say this, but I’m going to say it anyway: what was so great about the so-called “supermoon” on Wednesday?

OK so it might have been a bit bigger and a little brighter than the average full moon, but it wasn’t as if we had to wear sunglasses to look at it. Was all the excitement perhaps just a tad overblown? It was just the same old moon, for heavens’ sake...

