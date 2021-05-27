TOM EATON | Welcome to the city of fool’s gold, run by mayor Mngxitama
You have to admire the chutzpah of a man who chases voters away while trying to be elected Joburg mayor
27 May 2021 - 20:47
I try to keep it light and silly on a Friday, which is why I was very tempted to tell you Gwede Mantashe on Wednesday delivered a lecture on morality, or that there is a person waging a campaign in the Western Cape High Court trying to force Cyril Ramaphosa to prove the Covid-19 virus exists. But this week there is only one king of current affairs comedy: the inimitable Andile Mngxitama.
Mngxitama, you will recall, is the founder, leader and about 25% of the following of Black First Land First, or BLF, a party dedicated to general revolution and not knowing how abbreviations work...
