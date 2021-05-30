Opinion & Analysis

ALLAN SECCOMBE | Red tape and bureaucracy shafting SA mining industry

Minerals Council SA says there is an urgent need for regulatory certainty and faster rights approvals

30 May 2021 - 19:47 By Allan Seccombe

It is not only SA’s enormous backlog of unprocessed mineral rights, which mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe describes as a “nightmare”, but the bureaucratic red tape and time to get approval that is holding the industry back.

Mantashe made the astonishing statement during the Minerals Council SA annual general meeting last week, just a few months after his departmental officials told parliament there was a backlog of 5,326 mining and prospecting rights, as well as mineral right transfers...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Sale of car with shady record begins a long, bumpy ride Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | This is why Cyril is so scared to get rid of Zweli Mkhize Opinion & Analysis
  3. Will you have fewer friends after lockdown? Opinion & Analysis
  4. Huge breakthrough for oncology as scientists nail lung-cancer gene Opinion & Analysis
  5. BOOK EXTRACT | ‘Incredible arrogance’: how the Guptas tried to bully me Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted level 2 lockdown as Covid-19 ...
Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?

Related articles

  1. KZN premier calls for calm after RBM mining executive gunned down South Africa
  2. AfriForum, interest groups unite to fight proposed coal mine near Kruger News
  3. Platinum mine launched despite controversy over ownership and land South Africa
  4. SA finds pockets of shale gas in Karoo while conducting drilling tests Politics