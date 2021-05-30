ALLAN SECCOMBE | Red tape and bureaucracy shafting SA mining industry

Minerals Council SA says there is an urgent need for regulatory certainty and faster rights approvals

It is not only SA’s enormous backlog of unprocessed mineral rights, which mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe describes as a “nightmare”, but the bureaucratic red tape and time to get approval that is holding the industry back.



Mantashe made the astonishing statement during the Minerals Council SA annual general meeting last week, just a few months after his departmental officials told parliament there was a backlog of 5,326 mining and prospecting rights, as well as mineral right transfers...