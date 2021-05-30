ALLAN SECCOMBE | Red tape and bureaucracy shafting SA mining industry
Minerals Council SA says there is an urgent need for regulatory certainty and faster rights approvals
30 May 2021 - 19:47
It is not only SA’s enormous backlog of unprocessed mineral rights, which mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe describes as a “nightmare”, but the bureaucratic red tape and time to get approval that is holding the industry back.
Mantashe made the astonishing statement during the Minerals Council SA annual general meeting last week, just a few months after his departmental officials told parliament there was a backlog of 5,326 mining and prospecting rights, as well as mineral right transfers...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.