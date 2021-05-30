BOOK EXTRACT | ‘Incredible arrogance’: how the Guptas tried to bully me

In his book, Themba Maseko details how Ajay Gupta allegedly tried to force him to hand over the GCIS budget

EXTRACT ONE



Once I got to the Johannesburg Zoo in Saxonwold I opened my diary to confirm the address. I made a turn and drove a short distance until I saw the Sahara Computers board outside an upmarket residence...