BOOK EXTRACT | ‘Incredible arrogance’: how the Guptas tried to bully me
In his book, Themba Maseko details how Ajay Gupta allegedly tried to force him to hand over the GCIS budget
30 May 2021 - 19:47
EXTRACT ONE
Once I got to the Johannesburg Zoo in Saxonwold I opened my diary to confirm the address. I made a turn and drove a short distance until I saw the Sahara Computers board outside an upmarket residence...
