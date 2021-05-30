EDITORIAL | SIU and NPA successes, while commendable, are taking too long
For victories to become the norm, the bodies must move faster to bring corrupt individuals to book
30 May 2021 - 19:47
R191,982.
This is how much the Gauteng education department paid, on average, to sanitise 2,245 facilities — 2,207 schools and 38 administration buildings — before pupils returned to school in June 2020...
