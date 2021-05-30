Huge breakthrough for oncology as scientists nail lung-cancer gene

For 40 years researchers have tried to block a mutant gene. They’ve now done so with a drug the FDA has approved

Amgen’s lung-cancer treatment sotorasib has won approval from US regulators, becoming the first therapy to target a tumour-stoking genetic mutation scientists have tried to block for decades.



The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance, while only for a small group of patients, is a milestone for oncology. The drug is the first to directly target a mutant gene called KRAS G12C that’s present in about 13% of non-small-cell lung cancers...