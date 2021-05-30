Opinion & Analysis

Huge breakthrough for oncology as scientists nail lung-cancer gene

For 40 years researchers have tried to block a mutant gene. They’ve now done so with a drug the FDA has approved

30 May 2021 - 19:47 By Robert Langreth and Fiona Rutherford

Amgen’s lung-cancer treatment sotorasib has won approval from US regulators, becoming the first therapy to target a tumour-stoking genetic mutation scientists have tried to block for decades.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance, while only for a small group of patients, is a milestone for oncology. The drug is the first to directly target a mutant gene called KRAS G12C that’s present in about 13% of non-small-cell lung cancers...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Sale of car with shady record begins a long, bumpy ride Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | This is why Cyril is so scared to get rid of Zweli Mkhize Opinion & Analysis
  3. Will you have fewer friends after lockdown? Opinion & Analysis
  4. Huge breakthrough for oncology as scientists nail lung-cancer gene Opinion & Analysis
  5. BOOK EXTRACT | ‘Incredible arrogance’: how the Guptas tried to bully me Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted level 2 lockdown as Covid-19 ...
Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?

Related articles

  1. Veteran actor David Butler loses battle with cancer TshisaLIVE
  2. How the 'cognitive elite' plan to outsmart nature and cheat death Health & Sex
  3. EXPLAINER | What is this 'black fungus' hitting Covid-19 patients? Health & Sex