WENDY KNOWLER | Sale of car with shady record begins a long, bumpy ride

Purchase from a Toyota dealership was a car crash waiting to happen, as this customer would soon discover

Buckle up, readers; this tale of a car deal turned sour has more than its fair share of bumps, surprise twists, wrong turns and emergency braking. And it’s not over yet.



First, the short version: Arno Zacharias of Somerset West bought a 2013 Audi A3 from Caledon Toyota in May 2018. Four months later he acquired solid proof that the car had been in a serious front-end collision...