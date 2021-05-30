Opinion & Analysis

WENDY KNOWLER | Sale of car with shady record begins a long, bumpy ride

Purchase from a Toyota dealership was a car crash waiting to happen, as this customer would soon discover

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
30 May 2021 - 19:48

Buckle up, readers; this tale of a car deal turned sour has more than its fair share of bumps, surprise twists, wrong turns and emergency braking. And it’s not over yet.

First, the short version: Arno Zacharias of Somerset West bought a 2013 Audi A3 from Caledon Toyota in May 2018. Four months later he acquired solid proof that the car had been in a serious front-end collision...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Sale of car with shady record begins a long, bumpy ride Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | This is why Cyril is so scared to get rid of Zweli Mkhize Opinion & Analysis
  3. Will you have fewer friends after lockdown? Opinion & Analysis
  4. Huge breakthrough for oncology as scientists nail lung-cancer gene Opinion & Analysis
  5. BOOK EXTRACT | ‘Incredible arrogance’: how the Guptas tried to bully me Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted level 2 lockdown as Covid-19 ...
Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?

Related articles

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Be a fraud, very a fraud: beware of credit impersonators out ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Nothing basic about the drama that can come with an entry-level ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | When consumer experience wildly differs from ‘market research’, ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | Whatever you do, never miss your insurance premiums Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Be warned, credit providers, or you won’t be going anywhere Opinion & Analysis