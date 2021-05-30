Opinion & Analysis

Will you have fewer friends after lockdown?

The good news is close relationships are unlikely to suffer, but your wider community might temporarily diminish

30 May 2021 - 19:47 By Andreas Kluth

As many countries tentatively loosen Covid-19 restrictions, some of us are feeling anxious. Have my social skills become rusty from long quarantines and lockdowns? Have my friendships gone stale? Will I still have my old clique to return to? Have my social circles frayed or shrunk?

For a scientific perspective, I put these questions to Robin Dunbar, a British anthropologist and evolutionary psychologist. I’ve kept tabs on his research for almost three decades, ever since he wrote a groundbreaking paper in 1992. Dunbar discovered a remarkably stable ratio across all species of primates between the size of their neocortex and their social group: the larger the brain, the larger the community...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Sale of car with shady record begins a long, bumpy ride Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | This is why Cyril is so scared to get rid of Zweli Mkhize Opinion & Analysis
  3. Will you have fewer friends after lockdown? Opinion & Analysis
  4. Huge breakthrough for oncology as scientists nail lung-cancer gene Opinion & Analysis
  5. BOOK EXTRACT | ‘Incredible arrogance’: how the Guptas tried to bully me Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted level 2 lockdown as Covid-19 ...
Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?

Related articles

  1. 'We're only human,' say doctors, as they advocate for better work-life balance South Africa
  2. Office culture on slow recovery path Business
  3. WTF IS GOING ON? | Scientists say our smartphone addiction has morphed us into ... Lifestyle
  4. Oprah Winfrey offers 'tools to build self-worth' in new book on trauma Lifestyle