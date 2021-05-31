Opinion & Analysis

Pandemic casts a long ‘digital shadow’ as information warfare spikes

Clamping down on autocrats running the internet must be high on the upcoming G7 summit’s to-do list

31 May 2021 - 20:11 By Lionel Laurent

The Covid-19 pandemic has shown us two sides of technological progress. There’s the positive side that’s delivered safe and effective vaccines in record time, helped economies with new stay-at-home online tools and improved disease surveillance and public health. 

And there’s the negative side that’s turbocharged malicious actors’ and authoritarian regimes’ disinformation campaigns, hacking and disruption of opponents, and fostered a rise in public harms like ransomware attacks and fraud...

