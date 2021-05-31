TOM EATON | Will he, won’t he? It’s the ANC, so save yourself the heartbreak
This toxic relationship between ANC and populace continues despite everything we know about the ruling party
31 May 2021 - 20:09
In a certain pop song by a certain Bruno Mars, the singer confesses that he’s so in love with his paramour that he would “catch a grenade” for her.
It’s a fairly big claim, but just in case she’s not swept off her feet (by the shockwave and little bits of his flesh) he doubles down: to prove how badly he wants to spend the rest of his life with her, he would, he croons, stand in front of a train and even take a bullet “straight through the brain”. Eat your heart out, Cole Porter...
