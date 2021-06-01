CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Cadres, ask yourselves, are any of you not corrupt or dysfunctional?

For 27 years we have entrusted SA to you, yet the allegations come thick and fast, year in and year out

Dear governing party



A majority of the South African electorate has entrusted you with the responsibility of managing the country. Through this electoral mandate, the people have given you not just the right to occupy the seat of government, but to manage national assets on their behalf. This is not a blank cheque, but allows you to deploy your cadres to various echelons of state, to manage on behalf of us the people. However, in the 27 years that you have been entrusted with this huge responsibility, so much has gone wrong...