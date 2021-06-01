Opinion & Analysis

Full dams don’t mean water security because there’s no telling how long it will last

People, usually the problem, must be educated about usage as infrastructure challenges or a dry year could spell disaster

01 June 2021 - 19:57 By Mike Muller

After good summer rains, the dams that supply water to Johannesburg and much of SA’s economic heartland are full. This, then, is the time to start worrying about water supplies.

It may sound odd, but it’s a lesson learnt from cities across the world over the past two decades. Whether it was Sydney and Melbourne in Australia, Chennai in India, Barcelona in Spain or São Paulo in Brazil, we have seen that, too often, water crises occur because societies don’t take action until it’s too late...

