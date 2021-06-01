SA joins race to electric cars, but state policy means it’ll end with a crash

To accompany the sunset dispensation will be a dedicated localisation development plan, so that the manufacturing of electric vehicles in SA is not dependent in perpetuity on imported components. For EV components and beyond the sunset period, government proposes to amend the existing production incentive factor that is used to issue duty credit certificates and rebates. The draft government policy framework includes other alternatives that facilitate importation of components to be used in EVs. If endorsed, credits obtained could be used to offset duties on imported EVs or components used in the assembly of completely knocked down units.

The publication of the green paper for public comment is definitely an important step towards aligning the country’s motor manufacturing with the global shift towards EV production. Though tightly integrated into global value chains, SA’s vehicle sector remains a very small player on the car manufacturing stage. Failure to adapt may leave significant productive capacities in the country stranded, leading to job losses both in car assembly and in component manufacturing. But more importantly, the shift to new energy vehicle production is essential, in view of the catastrophic contribution of the transport industry and its internal combustion engine technologies to climate change. According to the 2015 National Greenhouse Gas Inventory Report, transport as an economic sector is the third highest contributor to the total gross national greenhouse gas emissions in SA. The value of the proposals in the green paper must therefore be measured by the extent to which they promote socio-economic development on the one hand, and facilitate a just energy transition on the other.

Unfortunately, a close interrogation of the policy options presented in the green paper reveals that the document fails on both counts. The paper’s framework fails dismally to promote a just transition in ways that support local production, increase local content and promote employment, based on the decent work agenda and value addition. Instead of focusing on how to deepen the value chain, the green paper proposes to incentivise the vehicle assembly largesse at low local content levels. Government proposals can also be seen as directly incentivising job creation in other countries. The effects of the proposals in the green paper will be to hollow out the supplier base, which is where job creation takes place in automotive manufacturing.

The Automotive Production Development Programme (APDP) and its predecessor, the Motor Industry Development Programme, offered a delicate balancing act of assembly and localisation incentives. But when implemented, the import-export complementarity in these programmes benefited vehicle assembly and few results trickled down to suppliers and component manufacturing. As a result, the country’s localisation levels have regressed in the past 10 to 15 years. It is out of this bitter experience that the new negotiated South African Automotive Master Plan 2035 pushes for better localisation outcomes by excluding recognition of foreign content in assembly incentives and introducing a vehicle assembly localisation allowance. It is therefore not clear why the DTIC is dressing up as progress a colonial division of labour where SA continues to be an importer of value-added goods.