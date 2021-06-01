The $50bn cash injection to save the world – rich and poor – from vaccine gap

The mega investment could be the best use of public money we will see in our lifetimes

As preparations are made for the G7 Summit in the UK next week, top of the agenda is how to end the Covid-19 pandemic and secure the global recovery.



By now it has become abundantly clear there will be no broad-based recovery without an end to the health crisis. Access to vaccination is key to both. ..