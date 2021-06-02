EDITORIAL | Africa needs unity, not subversion of democracy

What happened at the Pan-African Parliament this week is a reflection of exactly what the continent doesn’t need

The very idea of pan-Africanism is rooted in the global movement that seeks to build solidarity between Africans on the mother continent and in the diaspora.



The founders of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) were intentional about the inclusion of “unity” in the body’s name. Ditto its successor, the African Union (AU). Africans have always known that disunity is at the heart of the continent’s pillage and plunder by colonialists and dictators...